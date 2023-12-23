Prosper posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 122-96 loss to the Rockets.

For the first time this season, Dallas played without both Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Kyrie Irving (heel), giving the team's role players a chance to grab the spotlight. Prosper did just that, playing a team-high 30 minutes and leading the Mavericks in scoring, nearly doubling his previous career-best mark of 11 points. The strong performance could lead to the rookie seeing a bit more court time moving forward, but it should be noted that his extended run came in a game during which Dallas was routed. Prosper had logged six or fewer minutes in four of his previous five games coming into Friday, so he isn't considered a significant part of the team's rotation at this point.