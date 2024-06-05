Prosper (ankle) is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Boston on Thursday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Prosper has been ruled out ahead of every postseason game thus, so his upgrade to questionable is noteworthy. While he's unlikely to play a significant role in the NBA Finals, the rookie could be another body to throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as Prosper's 6-foot-7 frame allows him to cause havoc defensively.