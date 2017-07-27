Dozier agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Dozier, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, will join the Mavericks backcourt. Though he struggles from beyond the arc, Dozier's 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame gives him upside as a defender. He spent Summer League with the Lakers, though ultimately wasn't picked up by the team. His path to playing time is unclear in Dallas, however, as he's probably behind players like Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry on the depth chart.
