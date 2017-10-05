Mavericks' P.J. Dozier: Starting at small forward Thursday
Dozier is starting at small forward for Thursday's game against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
With eight players out for Thursday, the Mavericks will have to turn to some of their reserves to step up. Dozier, who is a combo-guard, will end up starting at the three.
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...