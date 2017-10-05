Play

Mavericks' P.J. Dozier: Starting at small forward Thursday

Dozier is starting at small forward for Thursday's game against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

With eight players out for Thursday, the Mavericks will have to turn to some of their reserves to step up. Dozier, who is a combo-guard, will end up starting at the three.

