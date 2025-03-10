Washington (ankle) will not play Monday against the Suns.
Washington will miss a fifth straight game for the Mavericks due to a sprained right ankle, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action. Naji Marshall will likely continue to see a considerable boost in fantasy appeal in the short term.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out against Phoenix•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't suit up Friday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unavailable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Leaves early with sore ankle•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Getting green light•