Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Available for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
After sitting out the past four games, Washington was able to shed his questionable tag for this contest. However, it's possible he could face some restrictions in his return to the rotation.
