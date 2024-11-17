Washington will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington returned to the lineup Friday in a limited role after missing five straight games due to a knee injury, but he will return to the starting lineup Sunday. With Luka Doncic (knee) out of the lineup, Washington may be called upon more often offensively.
