Washington fouled out of Wednesday's 142-135 loss to the Nuggets after recording 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes.

Washington has now scored at least 18 points in five of his last six games. During that span, the forward has averaged 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 33.5 minutes per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.