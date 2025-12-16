Washington chipped in 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds and one block over 39 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime loss to Utah.

It was Washington's third double-double of the season, but his first since Nov. 5 as he's dealt with a couple nagging injuries over the last month-plus. The 13 boards were also a season high for the 27-year-old forward, and he's drained at least one three-pointer in 10 straight contests dating back to Nov. 18, a stretch in which he's averaging 18.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 threes, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.