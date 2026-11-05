Washington had 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Spurs.

The double-double was the second of the season for Washington in eight games, while the 21 points were a season high. The veteran forward has seen bigger role than usual in the Mavericks' injury-depleted frontcourt to begin the campaign, averaging 14.5 points, 8.0 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.4 combined blocks and steals in 34.6 minutes.