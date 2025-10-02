Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Bumps head, won't miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington bumped his head during a training camp practice, but he's expected to practice Friday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington sustained a minor head injury at the start of training camp, but he won't be required to miss time due to the injury. He's expected to return to the hardwood Friday and be a full go for the Mavericks' matchup with OKC on Monday.
