Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (concussion) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Washington is ready to return after missing two games with a concussion. Over his last six appearances, the forward has averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.
