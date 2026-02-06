default-cbs-image
Washington (concussion) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Washington is ready to return after missing two games with a concussion. Over his last six appearances, the forward has averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.

