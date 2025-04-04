Washington (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Washington was shut down for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to illness, but he's been removed from the injury report heading into Friday. He'll presumably slot back into the starting lineup upon his return, averaging 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five games.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out with illness•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Will play vs. Chicago•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Remains out for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play vs. New York•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Iffy for Tuesday•