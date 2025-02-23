Washington (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Washington returned from a three-game absence Friday and finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes during a win over the Pelicans. He shouldn't have any limitations Sunday.
