Washington (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Washington returned from a three-game absence Friday and finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes during a win over the Pelicans. He shouldn't have any limitations Sunday.

