Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Cleared to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Washington missed the past four games with a right ankle sprain but has been cleared to return Wednesday. Having started all 30 of his appearances this season, the forward figures to step right back into the starting lineup.
