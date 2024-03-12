Washington produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 127-92 victory over Chicago.

Washington has struggled to 3-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc over the last three games. He has started in 12 consecutive games for Dallas, so he appears locked into the starting role, although he has yet to deliver consistent fantasy production in his new setting.