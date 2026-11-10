Washington finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Monday's 125-122 win over the Pacers.

Washington fell one rebound shy of a double-double while delivering four combined defensive stats, helping compensate for an inefficient shooting performance. Washington has had some ups and downs, but overall, he's putting up solid numbers across the board. He's averaging 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest over his last five outings.