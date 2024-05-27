Washington chipped in 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 win over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Washington finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double, meaning he's now gone four playoff contests without reaching that feat, but he's been remarkably consistent as a scoring alternative. Despite not being anything more than Dallas' third-best scoring option -- on his best games -- it's worth noting Washington has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 appearances, a span in which he's averaged 15.9 points per game while shooting 41.3 from beyond the arc.