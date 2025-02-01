Washington accumulated 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 117-102 loss to Detroit.

Washington continues to roll for the Mavericks, tallying his 13th double-double of the season along with a full stat line Friday. Across his last seven outings, the veteran forward has averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes per game. Washington should continue seeing a bump in usage in Dallas' lineup until Luka Doncic returns from a calf strain.