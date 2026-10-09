Washington won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.

The severity of Washington's ankle injury is unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come during Sunday's rematch against the Rockets in China. The veteran forward is expected to have a key role for the Mavs heading into the 2026-27 season, though coach Dusty May isn't ready to commit to the Kentucky product as a mainstay in the starting five. Washington has come off the bench only four times in 113 regular-season appearances for Dallas over the last two years.