The Hornets are finalizing a trade to send Washington to the Mavericks in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After starting in all 73 appearances for Charlotte in 2022-23, Washington has started just 17 out of 44 games for the Hornets this season. In 2023-24, he is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.2 minutes. While Washington's 44.6/32.4/71.3 shooting splits aren't stellar, he will likely start in Dallas' frontcourt and provide another scoring option to support Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
