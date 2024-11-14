Washington (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Washington has missed four consecutive games due to a right knee sprain and is on track to miss a fifth. Naji Marshall has started in Washington's place and should be expected to do so again Thursday if Washington can't go.
