Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doesn't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 102-96 loss to Memphis due to a low back issue and didn't return, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Washington checked out of the game with 4:54 remaining in the final quarter, and while he returned to the bench shortly thereafter, he didn't check back in. He finished with 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes. The 27-year-old forward's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Heat.
