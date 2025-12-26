Washington totaled 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 loss to Golden State.

Washington returned from a one-game absence with a right foot injury and notched his fourth double-double of the 2025-26 season. Amid a difficult year for Dallas, the power forward has delivered steady production and could see an uptick in usage and responsibility depending on the injury status of Anthony Davis (leg).