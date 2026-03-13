Washington (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Washington put up a solid 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in 28 minutes during Thursday's win over Memphis, but the Mavericks are leaning toward caution on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Since returning from a three-game absence for the same injury earlier this month, Washington has struggled to find his offensive rhythm; over his last six outings, he is averaging just 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds on 36.2% shooting from the floor. With Klay Thompson (rest) also expected back for this contest, the Mavericks have enough wing depth to give Washington a night off.