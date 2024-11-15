Washington (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.
Washington has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a sprained right knee, and he is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive outing. The 26-year-old was also ruled doubtful ahead of Thursday's loss to Utah, and if he is unable to suit up Naji Marshall and Maxi Kleber are candidates for an increased role.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Officially ruled out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Deemed doubtful•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Officially ruled out•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Officially out vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play against Denver•