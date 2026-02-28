Washington (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Washington has already missed two consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain he suffered Tuesday against the Nets, and he appears likely to remain sidelined for the series finale of the Mavericks' three-game homestand. With Washington expected to be out, and Cooper Flagg (foot) out, the Mavericks will likely continue to lean heavily on Naji Marshall (finger) and Khris Middleton in the frontcourt.