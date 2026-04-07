Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doubtful for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Washington was a late addition to the injury report with left elbow soreness, and it looks like the team will hold him out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. As a result, Khris Middleton could become more involved in the frontcourt.
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