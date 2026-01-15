default-cbs-image
Washington is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to right ankle injury management.

Given that Thursday is the second leg of Dallas' back-to-back set, the expectation is that Washington will be available for Saturday's meeting with Utah. Klay Thompson is a candidate to start for the undermanned Mavericks on Thursday, putting him in the streaming mix in most fantasy leagues.

