Washington has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left shoulder strain.

Washington sustained the injury during the first half. He'll finish the game with six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), a steal and a block over five minutes. Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin could see an uptick in minutes due to Washington's absence. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.