Washington notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 120-101 victory over the Nets.

With Anthony Davis back in action and serving as the power forward while Kai Jones started at center, Washington moved to small forward and failed to score at least 20 points for the first time in three games. Washington attempted only 12 shots in this game, compared to at least 16 in the previous three outings. Even if his numbers decrease slightly, Washington should remain one of Dallas' most reliable offensive options, particularly with how depleted the team is.