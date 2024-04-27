Washington chipped in 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes before getting ejected from Friday's 101-90 win over the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Washington was ejected following a scuffle with Russell Westbrook, much to the delight of the home fans. While losing a player is never a good thing, his energy and willingness to not back down proved a hit with the Dallas faithful. Before his premature exit, Washington managed to put together another strong performance. He will look to maintain that energy heading into Game 4 Sunday.