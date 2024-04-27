Washington chipped in 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes before getting ejected from Friday's 101-90 win over the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Washington was ejected following a scuffle with Russell Westbrook, much to the delight of the home fans. While losing a player is never a good thing, his energy and willingness to not back down proved a hit with the Dallas faithful. Before his premature exit, Washington managed to put together another strong performance. He will look to maintain that energy heading into Game 4 Sunday.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Posts double figures in Game 1 loss•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ready for Game 1 on Sunday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Held to one point•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Steps up sans Doncic•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Hits five threes vs. Hawks•