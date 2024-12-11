The Mavericks are expecting Washington (illness) to miss Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinal game against the Thunder, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Washington is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest but is now expected to sit out. Naji Marshall (illness) will likely receive increased playing time in his absence.
