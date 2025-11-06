Washington registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Pelicans.

That's now consecutive games with a double-double for Washington, who has come down with double-digit boards in three of his past four contests. The 27-year-old forward is taking on a more pronounced role in the frontcourt, given that Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) are both sidelined, and Washington deserves to be rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues. He's averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 34.6 minutes per game over eight appearances this season.