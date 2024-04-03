Washington recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors.

Washington has adjusted well to the Mavericks' offensive scheme, and he has already established himself as the starting power forward. Washington has found a way to produce despite playing a secondary role in Dallas' offensive scheme, scoring in double digits in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game since joining Dallas from Washington before the trade deadline.