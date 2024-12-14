Washington (illness) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington will return to action Sunday after missing Dallas' most recent outing due to an illness. The 26-year-old forward should reclaim his starting spot from Quentin Grimes against Golden State.
