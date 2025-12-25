default-cbs-image
Washington (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington drew the questionable tag for Christmas Day due to a right foot injury, but the veteran forward has been cleared to return from a one-game absence, which means Naji Marshall will likely revert to a bench role against the Warriors. Washington has averaged 14.7 poitns, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over his last six outings.

