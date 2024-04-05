Washington supplied 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-95 win over the Hawks.

His five threes Thursday marked the fifth time this season Washington has reached that mark. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six games and has settled into a complementary role on offense next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. As a starter with the Mavericks, Washington is averaging 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 32.5 minutes per game.