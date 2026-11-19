Washington posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-94 win over the Warriors.

It was Washington's best scoring effort since Nov. 6, when he dropped 26 points on the Jazz. The veteran forward isn't the most consistent fantasy option on a per-game basis, but he's drained multiple three-pointers in nine of the last 12 contests, averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 boards, 2.5 treys, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals over that span.