Washington (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington has missed six of the last seven games for the Mavericks with a sprained right ankle. However, he could be trending toward playing in Friday's game against New Orleans, as head coach Jason Kidd said that Washington took part in Thursday's practice, per Christian Clark of The Athletic. Dallas desperately needs healthy bodies at center with Dereck Lively (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Anthony Davis (adductor) all facing long-term absences, and the 6-foot-7 Washington could end up seeing significant minutes as a small-ball option at the position once he's deemed ready to play.