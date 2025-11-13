Washington (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Washington left Wednesday's game against the Suns early due to a left shoulder strain, but the forward is considered day-to-day. Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) are also questionable for Dallas. If Washington is unable to play, Naji Marshall could see a sizable workload against the Clippers. The Mavericks may also utilize smaller lineups with so many injuries in the frontcourt as well.