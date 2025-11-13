Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Washington left Wednesday's game against the Suns early due to a left shoulder strain, but the forward is considered day-to-day. Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) are also questionable for Dallas. If Washington is unable to play, Naji Marshall could see a sizable workload against the Clippers. The Mavericks may also utilize smaller lineups with so many injuries in the frontcourt as well.
