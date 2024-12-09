Washington (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Naji Marshall (illness) is also questionable, while Maxi Kleber (illness) has already been ruled out. Washington has a sizeable role for the Mavericks, so if he's unable to go, it's likely that coach Jason Kidd rolls with a committee approach to soak up his minutes.