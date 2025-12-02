Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.
A right ankle sprain continues to plague Washington, who could be a true game-time decision for Wednesday. If the forward ends up missing a third consecutive game, the Mavericks would have longer leashes for the likes of Naji Marshall, Max Christie and Klay Thompson.
