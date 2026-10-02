Washington is being considered for a spot in the starting lineup, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington is expected to have a key role for the Mavs heading into the 2026-27 season, though coach Dusty May is not yet ready to commit to the Kentucky product being a mainstay in the starting five. It's worth noting that Washington has only come off the bench four times in 113 regular-season appearances for Dallas over the last two years. However, the addition of rookie Morez Johnson could complicate the frontcourt.