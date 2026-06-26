Mavericks' P.J. Washington: In danger of losing minutes?

Washington (elbow) could be in danger of losing minutes during the 2026-27 campaign, especially if Morez Johnson and Tobi Lawal develop faster than anticipated.

Washington agreed to a four-year extension in Sept. 2025 and is currently committed to the Mavericks for the next four seasons. The 27-year-old averaged 14.2 points in 2025-26, his second-highest mark since entering the league. However, despite his scoring contributions, he logged only 56 games, one fewer than he played during the 2024-25 campaign. While durability is a concern, Washington still has plenty to offer, considering he can play on both ends of the floor while shifting to multiple positions during a given contest. The Mavericks added Johnson and Lawal in the 2026 NBA Draft. Although those players might not be an immediate threat to claim a spot in the starting lineup, Washington could find himself coming off the bench regularly at some point in the upcoming season, ultimately resulting in a decline in production. Of course, that is assuming he remains in Dallas.