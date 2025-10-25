Washington supplied 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to the Wizards.

The veteran forward fell one board short of his first double-double of the season. Washington will be counted on to fill a supporting role for the Mavericks this season behind Anthony Davis and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, and eventually Kyrie Irving (knee), and so far the former Hornet has done his part, averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games with two steals, two blocks and four made threes.