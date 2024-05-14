Washington accumulated 21 points (7-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block over 41 minutes during Monday's 100-96 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Mavericks failed to protect their home court and had to settle for a tough loss in Game 4, but one of the few positives in Monday's loss was that Washington continues to perform well even when he commands more attention from the opposing defenses. Washington has been Dallas' second-best player in this series, reaching the 20-point mark in three straight appearances and recording two double-doubles in the series. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at Oklahoma City.