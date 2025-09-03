Washington and the Mavericks agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Washington had one year left on his deal for $14.1 million and will now be locked up in Dallas through the 2029-30 season. During the 2024-25 regular season, the 27-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. His role is likely to be reduced in 2025-26, however, with the Mavericks adding Cooper Flagg into the mix. Washington still figures to play a pivotal role off the bench.