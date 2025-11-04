Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Leads Dallas in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington recorded 29 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Rockets.
Although he struggled from three-point range Monday, Washington delivered a bounce-back performance after shooting 23.8 percent from the field in Dallas' previous two games. He posted a game-high mark in points, scoring 20-plus for the first time this season. The 27-year-old forward also grabbed a game- and season-best 12 rebounds, securing his first double-double through seven regular-season outings.
