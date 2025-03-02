Washington won't return to Saturday's game against the Bucks due to right ankle soreness.
Washington had missed the Mavericks' previous game with a right ankle sprain and entered Saturday's contest on a 25-to-30-minute restriction, but he played just 15 minutes and finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds before checking out of the game for good with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter upon suffering an apparent aggravation. The Mavericks will presumably re-evaluate Washington on Sunday before providing an update on his status, but it wouldn't be surprising if he missed Dallas' next game Monday versus Sacramento.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Getting green light•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Iffy to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Goes scoreless with 10 rebounds•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Available Tuesday•